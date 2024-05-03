Mahira Khan attributes Emigala award to well-wishers

In a post on Instagram, the A-list actor, designer expresses her feelings on winning the award

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan is over the moon for winning prestigious fashion award in Dubai.

In a post on Instagram, the top-notch actor, designer and A-list artist has expressed her feeling for getting the award and attributed her achievement to her well-wishers.

Let’s see what she said, “On nights like these. I feel insane amount of gratitude. For life, for courage, for my family, my friends, my fans for big mercies and especially for the tender ones. Alhamdulillah.”

Mahira Khan is undeniably a superstar. Beginning her career as a VJ, she has since risen to become one of Pakistan's most prominent film and television stars.

She has showcased Pakistan's talent internationally and consistently captivates audiences. Her success extends beyond acting to her business ventures.

After receiving a warm reception at the fourth Emigala in Dubai, where she was awarded The Artist in Fashion, Mahira Khan shared on social media how she was overwhelmed by the positive energy surrounding the event.

She posted a photo of herself in a striking blue gown with a beautiful neckline, which has gained international attention. She added a thankful caption on Instagram.

