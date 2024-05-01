Face-off: AbRam seems angry with dad Shah Rukh Khan at stadium

Entertainment Entertainment Face-off: AbRam seems angry with dad Shah Rukh Khan at stadium

Pictures, videos of SRK have flooded social media

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 04:30:52 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the proud co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is known for his support and presence at all matches.

KKR treated fans to an unforgettable match against Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Numerous pictures and videos of SRK interacting and cheering for his team have flooded social media platforms.

Notably, King Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan too accompanied him to the match.

Amidst several visuals, a heartwarming video capturing a tender moment between the father-son duo during the intense cricket match has gone viral online.

In the clip, AbRam is seen gently scolding his father for shaking him while Shah Rukh Khan, engrossed in the game, playfully reaches out to him.

The little one is seen looking at his dad with anger and pushing him away. Then, he points a finger at him, seemingly appearing to scold him.