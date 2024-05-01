Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer gear up for new drama serial

Viewers can expect another stellar performance from this dynamic duo

Wed, 01 May 2024 03:07:34 PKT

(Web Desk) – After the success in drama 'Ehram e Junoon,' actors Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer are ready to mesmerise audience once again in the upcoming drama serial 'Mehshar.'

The duo, who previously portrayed the characters of Shayan and Shanzay in 'Ehram e Junoon,' received high praise from fans for their on-screen chemistry and compelling portrayal of complex roles.

Now, as they embark on a new journey with 'Mehshar,' anticipation is at an all-time high.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment and penned by Amira Shahid, the drama promises to deliver a captivating narrative enriched with drama and intrigue.

With 'Mehshar,' viewers can expect another stellar performance from this dynamic duo, as they bring their characters to life against the backdrop of a compelling storyline.