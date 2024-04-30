A blend of classic-modern twists: Coke Studio drops 'Maghron La'

The track evokes the essence of traditional wedding songs

(Web Desk) - Coke Studio’ Season 15 has released song ‘Maghron La’ with performance of Sabri Sisters and Rozeo, featuring a blend of classic Pakistani music and modern twists.

Hailing from the prestigious musical legacy of the Sabri family, for Sabri Sisters, Saman Sabri and Anamta Sabri, each song is imbued with a universal message of love and light and Maghron La, is no exception with its festive, upbeat spirit drawing together Punjabi beat with elements of folk and bhangra.

The track evokes the essence of traditional wedding songs with its infectious hook and seamlessly blends nostalgic cinematic elements with contemporary summer vibes.

While it follows the established Coke Studio pattern of alternating between classical vocals and rap verses, “Maghron La” manages to breathe new life into the formula, largely due to Rozeo’s dynamic delivery and spirited lyrics.

The instrumental breaks, including a standout bansuri solo, add depth to the composition by weaving in traditional Pakistani motifs.

However, some listeners may find the repeated use of reversed sounds to be somewhat overused.

The accompanying music video, directed by Murtaza Niaz and featuring cinematography by Aamir Mughal, maintains the visual excellence established in the previous season, portraying a lively wedding celebration with graceful art direction, including the recurring motif of marigolds.

Overall, “Maghron La” stands out as a celebration of Pakistani musical heritage infused with contemporary energy and visual appeal.



