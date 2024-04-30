Mahira Khan shines at Dubai Emigala Awards

She wins 'Artist in Fashion' award

Tue, 30 Apr 2024 00:54:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Top-notch TV and film actor Mahira Khan once again makes headlines with grabbing prestigious fashion award in Dubai.

The fame superstar was awarded 'Artist in Fashion' award at Emigala Awards 2024 in Dubai.

Mahira Khan is undeniably a superstar. Beginning her career as a VJ, she has since risen to become one of Pakistan's most prominent film and television stars.

She has showcased Pakistan's talent internationally and consistently captivates audiences.

Her success extends beyond acting to her business ventures. She married Salim Karim a few months ago, and the world celebrated her new journey.

In her acceptance speech, Mahira stressed the importance of collaboration across industries and underscored her production company's dedication to such partnerships.