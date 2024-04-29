Harry set to return home, but Meghan not expected to join him

He will be at the Service of Thanksgiving on May 8

(Web Desk) - Prince Harry is set to return to the United Kingdom within days, though his wife, Meghan Markle, is not expected to join him.

According to a spokesman for the Invictus Games, as reported by The Sun, Harry will be at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8.

The event marks a decade since the first Invictus Games in 2014.

It will be Harry’s first visit to the United Kingdom since the shock announcement from Princess Catherine, on March 22, that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

At present it appears the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending the event.

Archie’s birthday lands just two days prior and will mark the same day as King Charles’ first coronation anniversary, on May 6.

Meghan, 42, has joined Harry at his games in Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf – and the one-year-out launch party for Vancouver.

However, she has not been seen in the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

She turned down an invite to the King’s coronation as it clashed with Archie’s fourth birthday.

William Henley, the author of the sentimental poem, has a memorial bust within the Crypt of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations will be attending the heartwarming service.

They include members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, confirmed the Invictus Games spokesperson.

They will also be performing readings throughout the Service, led by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul’s.

Major members of the royal family – who did join in with early editions of Harry’s biannual event – are not expected to attend.

It is not known where the duke will be staying on his visit but he is homeless in the UK after being evicted last summer from Frogmore Cottage.

It comes as several royal experts speculate on the possibility of a reunion between Harry, the King, and Prince William.

The Invictus Games service runs from 5pm until 6.30pm, which clashes with the first Buckingham Palace garden held between 3pm and 6pm, local time.