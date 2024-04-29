Comedian Munawar Zarif being remembered on death anniversary today

Entertainment Entertainment Comedian Munawar Zarif being remembered on death anniversary today

He acted in more than 300 movies

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 03:24:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Versatile comedian Munawar Zarif is being remembered on Monday (today) on his 48th death anniversary.

The iconic comedian had introduced the trend of comedy heroes in film industry.

Born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the local cinema of the 1970s and was named as “Shehenshah-i-Zarafat” by his fans.

Munawar Zarif started his film career with the Punjabi film Dandian in 1961 and got a breakthrough from the film Hath Jori.

His other famous films included Pardey Mein Rehney Do, Banarsi Thugg, Naukar Wohti Da and Jeera Blade.

He was awarded the Nigar Award for his outstanding performance in Baharo Phool Barsao, Zeenat and Ishaq Deewana.

Inspired by his elder brother Zareef who met a tragic death at a very early age, Munawer made his own distinguished identity in the Showbiz industry.

During his brief acting career, he acted in more than 300 movies with his fellow comedians like Ali Ejaz, Nanha, Rangeela, Laheri, and Albela.

All of them were comic masters as well. He’s teaming up with Rangeela gave our industry a pair of comedy heroes who gave several hit movies such as Rangeela Aur Munawar Zareef, Sacha Jutha, Parde me Rehne Do, and Hath Jori.

In the Subcontinent before him, the hero of a movie was meant to perform tragic and romantic roles but he launched the trend of comedy hero which continues.

His spontaneity, comic timing, and ab- lib dialogue delivery were simply phenomenal and made him an iconic figure in the history of film industry.

“His appearance as Kaedu in Pakistan’s blockbuster movie Heer Ranjah was memorable and evidence of his artistic brilliance”.

Pakistani comedians like Umer Sharif, Moin Akhter, and Sohail Ahmed attained fame after they followed in his footsteps.

After battling kidney-related disease iconic comedian Munawar Zareef passed away in Lahore on 29 April 1976 at a very young age of 35 and was laid to rest in Bibi Pakdaman Graveyard.

