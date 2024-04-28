Kohli restaurant business generates a lot of buzz

He owns another restaurant in Hyderabad

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 07:49:11 PKT

(Web Desk) – Along with a successful cricketer Virat Kohli is also a successful entrepreneur.

He has ventured into the restaurant business and owns two popular restaurant chains ‘One 8 Commune’ and ‘Nueva’.

Launched in 2017, One 8 Commune has outlets in multiple places in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

It offers a delightful cuisines. The restaurant’s atmosphere revolves around a sense of togetherness, creating unforgettable memories.

One 8 Commune is known for its comfortable and authentic ambiance, making it a favorite spot for food enthusiasts.

And now, One 8 Commune is making its way to Hyderabad and this is generating a lot of buzz among King Kohli’s fans.

The restaurant is set to open at RMZ The Loft, Knowledge City in the Hi-Tech City area. Recently, Virat and a few of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates were spotted at the soon-to-be-launched One 8 Commune in Hyderabad.