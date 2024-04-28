Mehndi function snaps of Shehbano Naqvi garner appreciations

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Snaps of Mehndi (henna) function of ASP Shehbano Naqvi circulate, igniting a shower of praise, wishes and appreciation from the social media users.

The police officer garnered massive fame after rescue of a woman from a charged mob.

This time she is in the limelight for her wedding festivities. Shehbano's wedding ceremonies are under way, and the Mehndi event was held on Friday.

The photoshoots of daring policewoman has gone viral on social media and she looks gorgeous in her Mustard Lehnga. The groom on the other hand radiated desi vibes.

Naqvi’s wedding pictures show her holding hands with her husband, and pictures are showering love on duo as they embarked on new chapter in their life.

The police officer was earlier recommended for Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal by the Punjab Police after her daring rescue.