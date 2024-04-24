Qawali night enthralls guests at ASP Shehrbano's pre-wedding function

Her Walima takes place on Thursday

(Web Desk) - ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's pre-wedding ceremonies have been under way for a couple of days now.

A Qawali night was held on Tuesday night featuring artist Zeeshan Ali, who captivated the audience with his melodious voice. Actress Dur-e-Fishan was also spotted at the star-studded Qawali night.

Who is the husband of ASP Shehrbano?

Her husband Syed Ishtiaq Naqvi is a scion of the Mandi Bahauddin family owning Shah Group of Companies, and owner of the Royal Swiss Hotel Lahore.

The lady police officer's in-laws also own a petrol pump and are involved in construction businesses. The Baraat will arrive from Mandi Bahauddin, the hometown of the groom's family.

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's nikkah already took place a few months ago, and the pictures garnered significant attention following her overnight fame after the Ichra mob incident.

The festivities leading up to the wedding are in full swing, with the main event set to take place on April 28th, Sunday at the Royal Swiss Hotel Lahore. The event is expected to be a grand affair, attended by dignitaries, celebrities, and well-wishers alike.

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi?

Shehbano Naqvi, who is currently posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Lahore, rose to fame for saving a woman from mob attack in Ichhra area of the Punjab capital.

Naqvi’s courageous actions were instrumental in de-escalating the situation and ensuring the woman’s safety amidst the chaos.

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi has been nominated for the esteemed Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, the highest honor for bravery in law enforcement in Pakistan.