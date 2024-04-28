Joint venture of Rahat Fateh Ali, son Shahzaman delights fans

Titled ‘Biakul Jiyara The Legacy’ marks a significant milestone

(Web Desk) - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shahzaman Ali Khan have surprised their fans by presenting a joint venture in the music realm.

Titled ‘Biakul Jiyara The Legacy’ marks a significant milestone in the realm of traditional Qawali music.

The announcement, eagerly awaited by fans, was shared across Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's social media platforms, igniting excitement among music enthusiasts.

With a proclamation of "The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived!" on Instagram, the anticipation for the song's release soared.

Now available on popular streaming platforms, "Biakul Jiyara The Legacy" is a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son showcase their musical prowess, blending harmonious vocals to create a symphony of exquisite melodies.

This musical offering arrives amidst a backdrop of both controversy and acclaim for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has recently received prestigious national awards.

With its timeless tunes and profound lyrics, the Qawali is poised to resonate with listeners of all ages.

As fans worldwide embrace "Biakul Jiyara The Legacy," the collaboration between Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shahzaman Ali Khan serves as a testament to the enduring power of music.

