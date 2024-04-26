Singer, songwriter Asim Azhar bids adieu to social media

Entertainment Entertainment Singer, songwriter Asim Azhar bids adieu to social media

Calls it a day

Follow on Published On: Fri, 26 Apr 2024 04:44:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Asim Azhar, the famous Pakistani singer and songwriter, has surprised his fans by deleting all his posts from Instagram.

This unexpected move has left many people wondering why he did it.

Asim Azhar is well-known for his beautiful voice and many popular songs in Pakistani dramas and beyond.

He has fans all over the world and is often compared to international stars like Justin Bieber.

But recently, Asim Azhar decided to clear his Instagram account completely, removing all his posts.

This has made his followers curious about why he did it and what might be next for him.

In his last Instagram story, Asim Azhar wrote, “Sometimes you have to lose yourself to find yourself,” which has made people speculate about what he might do next.

