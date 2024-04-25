Vloggers Shiraz, Muskan cross 2m followers on Instagram

Thu, 25 Apr 2024 06:35:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Shiraz and Muskan, the dynamic siblings behind Shirazi Village Vlog, have achieved a remarkable milestone on Instagram, amassing an incredible two million followers overnight.

Their journey to fame serves as a testament to their extraordinary storytelling and genuine connection with their audience.

Through their vlogs, they captivate viewers with their innocence and offer a refreshing take on nature and local life.

At just six years old, Shiraz brings a unique perspective, showcasing the beauty of Khaplu village in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Their content resonates deeply with viewers worldwide, who admire their sincerity and ability to find joy in life’s simple moments. With engaging storytelling, they have built a loyal community eager to join them on their adventures.

