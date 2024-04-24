Nauman Ijaz says drama makers showing every relationship evil

Entertainment Entertainment Nauman Ijaz says drama makers showing every relationship evil

Says such drams must be banned

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 05:51:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Talking about Pakistani dramas on a programme, actor Nauman Ijaz has said some dramas are destroying the sanctity of relationships and wished such dramas should be banned.

The actor said he always preferred doing the dramas which are lesson oriented.

Talking about drama content, Nauman Ijaz said, “I would ban all the dramas if I will be given the charge of the sensor board because our dramas are destroying relationships.

The relationships are being disgraced in the dramas. I feel sad that the public has no issues with such regressive and low content.

They don’t condemn it. The drama makers are showing every relationship evil.

Today a sister, mother, father, brother and daughter, every relationship is evil.

These things are automatically transferred into our society; we directly or indirectly take influence of such dramas, they definitely lay an impact on us as a society.

In the recent past, the drama Nand, became so popular because it showed a Nand as an evil. I prefer doing the dramas which are lesson oriented.

Also, I have a self sensor, I don’t utter a certain type of dialogues”.

Nauman Ijaz is a famous Pakistani television actor who has given uncountable excellent performances in hit Pakistani dramas.

Fans loved his impeccable performances in famous dramas including Mayi Ri, Parizaad, O Rangreza, Sang E Mah, Sang E Mar Mar, Mera Saeen, Dunk, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Raqeeb Se and others.

