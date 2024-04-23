Kinza Hashmi dazzles in purple outfit

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Leading Pakistani actor Kinza Hashmi took the internet by storm as the Ishq Tamasha star shared her video in stunning purple dress.

The actor is known for her brilliant performances and often praised for her acting skills while bringing depth and complexity to her characters.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha star shared her video in purple outfit with a Bollywood song in the background.

Kinza selected super-hit song Chand Sifarish of 2006 Bollywood film.

She looked classy and stylish in latest look.

The fans showed their great love and support for Kinza in the comments section.

Many fans dropped the heartfelt emoticons in the comment section.

Kinza has more than 9.1 million followers on her Instagram handle.