Entertainment Entertainment Ranveer Singh files complaint after his AI-generated video against PM Modi gains popularity

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 19:15:50 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian actor Ranveer Singh has filed a complaint against an account that spread his Ai-generated video.

In the deep fake video, Singh could be seen supporting a political party, of course falsely.

According to Indian news reports, the video which manipulated real footage from an interview with the news agency falsely depicts Singh criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as unemployment and inflation.

The altered video concludes with a message urging viewers to vote for the Congress party. Singh responded to the controversy on his Instagram stories, cautioning his followers by stating, “Deepfake se bacho doston [Friends, beware of deepfakes].”

The actor’s legal team confirmed to that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

“Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh,” a spokesperson for the actor said.

The news comes amidst the complaint by Indian superstar Aamir Khan that his deepfake was also being used to support a particular political cause.

Responding to the controversy, Khan’s spokesperson had stated, “Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”

