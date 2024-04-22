What Sanam Saeed feels about growing divorce rate in country

Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 17:05:44 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz industry well-known actor Sanam Saeed revealed the reasons for the increasing rate of divorce in the society.

In a recent interview, Sanam expressed her views on various topics while also spoke openly about the growing trend of divorce in the society.

Talking about the increasing rate of divorce, Sanam Saeed said that today women are more economically independent and aware of their rights while in the past, that was not the practice and women mostly depended on men for their financial needs.

Adding on, she said many times they did not get any other support despite the strained relationship, but now the era has changed, now the girls have stood up for themselves due to which the percentage of divorce has increased.

It should be noted that Sanam is married to actor Mohib Mirza and although the couple is living a happy life, they have also experienced their sorrows, heartbreaks and losses in the past.