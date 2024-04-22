Aamir Khan's daughter Ira feels 'crippled' by fears

Mon, 22 Apr 2024 04:00:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ira Khan – daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan – revealed that she feels “crippled” by her fears.

In a statement on her Instagram Story, Ira opened up about feeling scared of being alone.

She said: “I’m scared. I’m scared of being alone. I’m scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless.

“I’m scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy).

“I’m scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day.

“You’ll see me laugh, work, live. But when I’m scared, it cripples me.

“Fear often feels worse than the thing itself. The tangible, we can overcome.

“The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations.

“I forget that I’m loved by very capable people who will find me if I’m lost.

“Take care of me if I’m hurt. I forget that I’m a capable person.

“There’s not much to do about that. Fear has that effect.

“What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I’ve forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass.

“Ideally, I do both.”

Aamir Khan’s daughter amassed support in the wake of her candid message.

Ali Fazal wrote: “You are loved! And witnessed in the electro bashings of the universe and its quantum.

“Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear, is to feel is to breathe is to life.

“This too shall pass. Some others return. Some more shall pass.

“What’s left is a love, that none will surpass.”

Ira’s husband Nupur Shikhare added: “I am here, aren’t I? Muaaaaahhhhhh.”

Ira and Nupur tied the knot in January 2024.