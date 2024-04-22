Syra Yousuf performs Umrah with daughter on her birthday

Entertainment Entertainment Syra Yousuf performs Umrah with daughter on her birthday

She embarked on spiritual journey of Umrah with her daughter

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 01:29:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - Syra Yousuf, a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, has garnered admiration for her versatile talents and discerning project choices across dramas, films, and advertising campaigns.

Despite a relatively modest project volume, her commitment to quality productions sets her apart.

Moreover, her personal life is characterized by dignity and patience, notably evident in her amicable separation from ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari after seven years of marriage.

Together, they prioritize the happiness of their daughter, Nooreh Shahroz. Syra’s recent birthday celebration in the holy city of Makkah, where she embarked on the spiritual journey of Umrah with her daughter, underscores her profound values and devotion to family.

The heartwarming images she shared from this pilgrimage resonate deeply, encapsulating the essence of her journey and the bond she shares with her daughter.