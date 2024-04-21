Number of cinemas in Saudi Arabia jumps to 66 since reopening in 2018

Around 1,900 movies shown so far in theatres that have 618 screens and 63,300 seats

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia is changing at a rapid pace under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom has made its maiden entry into the Cannes Film Festival with “Norah”, a drama set in 1990s when the society was facing the height of conservatism.

On the other hand, the number of cinemas in Saudi Arabia has reached 66 with 618 screens and 63,300 seats in just six years since they were reopened in 2018 in 22 cities.

Moreover, around 1,900 movies, including 45 Saudi films, have been screened, grossing a staggering 3.7 billion riyals.

The figures released by Saudi Film Commission (SFC) for 2023 show that over 17,500 million tickets were sold during the year which saw screening of 443 movies.

It is estimated that the total ticket sales exceeded $240 million propelled Saudi Arabia to the 15th position globally in box office rankings for the year.

NORAH

Directed by Tawfik al-Zaidi, Norah will make its international debut at Cannes’ prestigious Un Certain Regard section which showcases 20 films with unusual styles and non-traditional stories seeking international recognition.

Representing the breathtaking progress made by Saudi cinema, it premiered locally at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last December and revolves around an illiterate, orphaned young woman who lives in a remote village. Facing an arranged marriage, Norah – played by Maria Bahrawi – feels trapped and searches for a source of self-expression.

In a chance encounter, she meets an artist Nader — played by Saudi actor Yaqoub al-Farhan — who has given up painting and moved to the village to be a schoolteacher.

Their meeting unleashes Norah’s passion for art during the height of the country’s conservatism when all forms of art and painting were banned.