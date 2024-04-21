Malala all set to feature in British musical comedy web series

The second season of ‘We Are Lady Parts’ would be released in May 2024

Sun, 21 Apr 2024 13:18:40 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, is all set to appear in the British musical comedy web series.

According to media reports, the rights activist will feature in the web series ‘We Are Lady Parts’.

The second season of ‘We Are Lady Parts’ would be released in May 2024 in which Malala would be seen in a role.

It is being speculated that the life struggle of Malala and her role for education and women rights would be highlighted in the web series.

The first season of ‘We Are Lady Parts’ was released in May 2021.

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize and second Pakistani to hold the honour.

She is known for her education activism and an assassination attempt that she survived.

She became the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize when she was just 17 in 2014.