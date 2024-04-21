Munawar Faruqui cancels events as health deteriorates

He took to Instagram to share his picture in hospital

(Web Desk) - Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has sparked concern among fans after news emerged of his hospitalization due to health issues.

Munawar took to Instagram to share a picture of himself connected to an IV drip, accompanied by the caption “Lag Gaye Nazar,” indicating a setback in his health.

Subsequently, he requested prayers from his followers, further heightening worries among his fanbase.

And now, there’s a latest development about him.

A popular social media page dedicated to Munawar Faruqui’s updates announced that he would not be unable to attend his scheduled events, citing his health condition.

The tweet read, “#MunawarFaruqui update: As you know #MunawarFaruqui is not well and not in a condition to attend any event, he will not attend the “Social Nation” event which was scheduled for today and tomorrow in Mumbai.”

The news of Munawar Faruqui’s hospitalization and subsequent event cancellations has left fans deeply worried now, with many expressing their concern and sending well-wishes for his speedy recovery on social media platforms.

However, details regarding what exactly has happened to Munawar Faruqui remain undisclosed.

However, his loyal supporters remain hopeful for positive news and are eagerly awaiting his return to good health.

Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Shukriya itne pyaare msgs k liye, recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho.”