Court gives clean chit to Nawazuddin Siddiqui in molestation case

Entertainment Entertainment Court gives clean chit to Nawazuddin Siddiqui in molestation case

FIR was lodged in 2020

Follow on Published On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 05:39:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - A special court accepted a police closure report giving clean chit to all five accused, including actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a molestation case filed by his estranged wife Aliya.

Special judge Ritesh Sachdeva accepted the closure report after Aliya did not appear in court for her reply despite being given the opportunity several times.

Government counsel Pradeep Balyan told PTI that Aliya had filed a molestation case against Siddiqui and his four family members alleging that the actor’s brother Minazuddin allegedly molested a minor in 2012 while others had supported him.

According to the prosecution, the FIR was lodged in Mumbai and later shifted to Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in 2020.

After investigation, police filed a closure report in the case giving a clean chit to Siddiqui, his mother Mehrunisa and brothers Faizuddin, Ayazuddin and Minazuddin.

The court had earlier issued notice to Aliya asking to appear before it to reply on the clean chit given to Siddiqui and others in the case by the police.