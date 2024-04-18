YouTuber Angry Rantman dies at 27

(Web Desk) - YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, has sadly passed away at the age of 27.

He gained popularity for his hilarious commentary and rants on sports like football and cricket.

Abhradeep reportedly passed away due to complications after having surgery.

According to YouTube community posts from his channel, Abhradeep had surgery which “went well” but there were some “complications”.

A follow-up post said he had “major surgery, still in the ICU recovery” adding “let’s hope for the best”.

But the recent health update said:

“He is in a really critical situation with a life-saving support system, pray for a faster recovery.”

It was reported that he died due to multiple organ failure.

Announcing his death, his family wrote in a post on Facebook:

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST.

“He touched the lives of millions with his honesty, humour and unwavering spirit.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together.

“Inspiring change one rant at a time.”

Angry Rantman began his YouTube channel with the video ‘Why I Will Not Watch Annabelle Movie!’

In the video, he said he was too scared to watch any more horror films after seeing The Conjuring.

But he went viral for his explicit rants about his beloved Chelsea.