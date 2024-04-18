Applications invited for Miss Pakistan edition

Entertainment Entertainment Applications invited for Miss Pakistan edition

A non-refundable fee of $699 plus applicable taxes must be paid

Follow on Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 05:52:39 PKT

(World Desk) - The Miss Pakistan pageant, founded by Sonia Ahmed in 2002, has evolved into a platform that not only celebrates beauty but also promotes cultural awareness, philanthropy, and women’s empowerment.

Over the years, it has become a symbol of pride for Pakistani women worldwide, providing a platform for them to express themselves and pursue their dreams.

To all the aspiring beauty queens out there, now is your time to step into the spotlight and let your inner beauty and strength shine through.

Submit your applications, and who knows? You might just be the next Miss Pakistan World, inspiring countless others with your grace, intelligence, and passion.

Application submission:

The application can be submitted through the official website of Miss Pakistan.

Rules and Regulations

These Rules pertain to all three titles: Miss Pakistan World, Miss Trans Pakistan, and Ms. Pakistan.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be single and exhibit good moral character.

For Miss Pakistan World, applicants must not have been previously married, have never experienced a marriage annulment, and have not given birth to a child.

Additionally, they must not currently be pregnant or a parent. The candidate for Ms. Pakistan must be single. For candidates of Miss Trans Pakistan, being single is a requirement.

Age requirement for Miss Pakistan World is between 18-26 years. Applicants older than 26 will be automatically considered for Ms. Pakistan. Miss Trans Pakistan candidates can range from 18-45 years of age.

Selected Miss Pakistan Contestants will be required to pay a fee.

Submission of professional photographs is mandatory; unsuitable or random photos will not be accepted or considered, thereby rendering the application invalid.

A non-refundable fee of $699 plus applicable taxes must be paid within 3 days of acceptance. This is not a deposit.

Nationality and Gender:

Candidates must possess Pakistani nationality or affiliation with Pakistan. Residency in any part of the world is acceptable.

Natural-born female status is a prerequisite for Miss Pakistan World and Ms. Pakistan titles, whereas this criterion does not apply to Miss Trans Pakistan.

Record and Conduct:

Candidates must not have a criminal record.

All photographs submitted by the contestant or titleholder will become the property of Miss Pakistan World.

Participation and Diligence:

Successful candidates must adhere to the provided schedule and participate in a disciplined and diligent manner throughout the event.

Responsibility and Liability:

The Organizers are exempt from liability for any loss or physical injury sustained by the participant during their involvement in the event. Candidates participate at their own risk.

Accuracy of Information:

Submission of incorrect or misleading information will result in disqualification, whether detected prior to, during, or after participation.

Health and Character:

Only individuals of sound health, sound mind, and lacking any medical history of mental illness, while also exhibiting good moral character, are eligible for participation.

