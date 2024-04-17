Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with wife
Entertainment
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with wife
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry actor Asad Siddiqui has celebrated his birthday in a buoyant manner with his wife.
Zara Noor Abbas, taking advantage of the occasion, also released a few photos on the Instagram which are loved by fans.
The fans of the showbiz industry couple have liked the romantic picture shared .
She captioned the post, “ Asad, congratulation to you on your birthday. May you continue to remain happy. I really love you!”