Anushka Sharma reveals son's face at airport

Anushka’s airport appearance was both heartwarming and intriguing

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the screens for quite some time now, welcomed her second child recently in London.

And now, the latest reports have it that Anushka is back in Mumbai and she was even spotted at the airport with her adorable kids – Akaay Kohli and Vamika Kohli.

Anushka’s airport appearance was both heartwarming and intriguing.

According to Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, as Anushka stepped off the plane, the media persons were ready with their cameras, eager to capture glimpses of the star and her little ones.

However, Anushka had other plans. She refused to be photographed herself but surprised everyone by revealing her son Akaay’s face to the awaiting photographers.

It was a moment of joy and excitement for both the paparazzi and fans.

Anushka Sharma’s love for her children was evident in the way she protected them while also showing off their playful side.

Although she kept herself out of the picture, she did give a small look of baby Akaay.