Punjab govt gives Rs1m cheque to ailing singer Ghulam Abbas

Khawaja Imran Nazir visited the residence of renowned singer

Updated On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 13:14:30 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir visited the residence of renowned singer Ghulam Abbas and presented him a cheque worth one million rupees.

The minister visited the residence of ailing singer on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He also prayed for the early recovery of ailing singer Ghulam Abbas and conveyed a message of best wishes from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

On this occasion, the singer thanked the Punjab Chief Minister for the financial assistance.