Iconic folk singer Shaukat Ali being remembered on death anniversary

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The third death anniversary of famous folk singer Shaukat Ali is being observed today (Tuesday).

Shaukat Ali was born on May 3, 1944, in a family of artistes at Malikwal Town in Gujrat.

He was known for singing Sufi poetry with wide vocal range.

Shaukat Ali was decorated with the Pride of Performance award in 1990.

His song during the 1965 war Jaag utha hai sara watan still raises the spirits of our soldiers.

He also performed in the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982.

Shaukat Ali also received many awards including ‘The Voice of Punjab’ and ‘The Pride of Punjab’.

He passed away on April 2, 2021 in Lahore after a long battle with liver disease.