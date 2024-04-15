Why infamous gangsters are targeting Salman Khan

The actor has been threatened with violence many a time

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 17:04:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Following the gunshots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai flat on Sunday, there are now rumors circulating that the notorious gangster Vishal Rahul was one of the gunmen.

Vishal reportedly has connections to organized crime in the area and is well-known to law authorities.

Several reports claimed that Vishal's identity was ascertained through the use of local CCTV footage. The publication cites sources stating that Vishal is a “wanted gangster” from the Indian state of Haryana, specifically from the region of Gurugram.

Vishal has been connected to the renowned Lawrence Bishnoi gang through his buddy, mobster Rohit Godara. The gang had already gone on the offensive in May 2022, when they claimed to have killed popular Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala.

According to reports in Indian media, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of mobster Lawrence incarcerated in a Tihar jail, claimed responsibility for the most recent gunshot outside Salman's flat a few hours after the early Sunday morning shooting.

Anmol issued a warning on social media, saying that Salman would be shot the next time and that the current shooting was "just a trailer."

The Bollywood actor has not yet issued a remark, but according to Economic Times, Salman's father Salim has handled the shootings calmly and has written off the threats as a marketing gimmick. Salim said, "There is nothing to tell." "There's no need to worry, they just want publicity." But since Salman is no new to drawing the attention of violent gangs, it has been alleged that he has purchased a bulletproof car and obtained a weapons license for personal protection in case there are any more attacks.

What is the reason for Bishnoi’ attacks against Salman Khan?

Threats against Salman date back to 1998, when the actor was associated with the murder of a blackbuck while filming ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan. The movie was released in 1999. Blackbucks are highly prized in the Bishnoi culture, therefore the actor almost immediately faced unwanted gangster attention.

However, law enforcement agencies that have looked into organized crime have stated that gangs are known to target high-profile individuals and frequently make threats in order to obtain notoriety and "force victims into paying protection fees." This assertion is similar to Salim Khan's recent comment.

Salman is still a highly respected public personality in Indian cinema, even in the face of the persistent reach of organized crime in the area and despite numerous threats over the years. The actor, who was most recently seen in Tiger 3, which came out in November 2023, has stated that his next film ‘Sikandar’ will be released on Eid 2025 of the following year.