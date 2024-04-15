Death anniversary of music composer Amjad Bobby today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of music composer Amjad Bobby today

He received the Nigar Award twice in 1983 and 1997

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 15:58:52 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Death anniversary of renowned music composer Amjad Bobby is being observed today (Monday).

Born in Amritsar in 1942, his real name was Amjad Hussain. His first film as a music director was “Aik Nagina” (1969) and the song “Dil nahi toe koi sheesha koi pathar hi milay” in Ahmed Rushdi’s voice gained him huge recognition.

Amjad Bobby had composed music for a number of blockbuster films including ‘Bobby’, ‘Lazawaal’, ‘Sangam’, ‘Ghunghat’, ‘Koi Tujh Sa Kahan’, ‘Inteha’ and ‘Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua’.

Also Read: Death anniversary of iconic singer Ahmed Rushdi being observed today

In recognition of his music compositions, he received the Nigar Award twice in 1983 and 1997 and Bolan Award in 1999.

The renowned composer worked with many famous playback singers including Ahmed Rushdi, Salma Agha, Akhlaq Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Waris Baig, Shazia Manzoor and Humera Channa.

Amjad Bobbi died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 on April 15, 2005 in Lahore.