Shiraz, Muskan buy new car, give ride to villagers

They also distributed Eidi among them

(Web Desk) - Youngest Pakistani vloggers, who hit stardom overnight for their unique and interesting vlogs about villages of Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighting hardships people of the area face, have bought new car.

Shiraz and Muskan have now achieved a new milestone as they have bought their very own car.

The cutest duo shared their new car as they drove it around and gave a lift to many people in the village.

They also distributed Eidi among people who needed it and it was the cutest spectacle.

Shiraz however is not much of a fan of cars but of tractors and he wishes to buy his own tractor one day.

Shiraz and Muskan are the cutest sibling duo from Shirazi Village Vlogs.

Shiraz loves taking his camera to different places in his village and shows the world his beautiful area.

It is cold, the landscape is magnificent and the people are kind and beautiful and Shiraz has managed to burrow himself in the nation’s heart due to his cuteness and how sweet he is.