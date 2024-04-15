Being mother has made me better actress: Kirsten Dunst

Entertainment Entertainment Being mother has made me better actress: Kirsten Dunst

She has been in Hollywood for more than three decades

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 01:39:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Kirsten Dunst, who is the mother of Ennis, five, and two-year-old James, has been in Hollywood for more than three decades but said that being a mother has made her a better actress.

The actress told US TV show ‘Extra’: “My child turned one on this film, so I really felt like I was really in it still.

They make me better at what I do, for sure. I think once you become a mom, you’re just more fearless in life.”

The ‘Jumanji’ star, who plays a renowned war photojournalist in the new drama film ‘Civil War’, was then asked if she thinks her world perspective changed after working on her latest project and said that she just naturally has “anxieties” about the world in its current state, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kirsten said: “I’ve thought about that, way before this movie… It’s just naturally the anxieties of the time we’re living in!”

Meanwhile, the actress recently said that she needed an actor to play an unnamed soldier in a pivotal scene of the film, so she persuaded her husband to take on the job.