Salman Khan finds comfort, joy in simplicity of his modest home

Entertainment Entertainment Salman Khan finds comfort, joy in simplicity of his modest home

Unseen inside photos of Salman Khan’s flat

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 02:18:47 PKT

Mumbai Web (Desk) - Salman Khan, one of India’s richest actors with a net worth exceeding 2,200 crore rupees and a monthly salary of Rs 16 crore, continues to reside in a modest 1 BHK apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

Despite his immense wealth, Bhaijaan chooses to live in this humble abode due to his strong familial bonds.

The actor, known for his close-knit family ties, shares the apartment building with his parents, Salim and Salma Khan.

While his parents occupy the first floor, Salman resides on the ground floor in a one-bedroom flat with only one sofa.

His decision to stay in this small space is primarily driven by his desire to remain close to his parents.

Let’s have a look some unseen glimpses of the superstar’s home which we came across through one of his house worker’s Instagram page.

In a conversation with IANS, Salman Khan once candidly revealed his reason for always preferring Galaxy Apartments over a grand mansion.

He expressed his deep affection for the building, citing childhood memories and the sense of community fostered among its residents.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine.

Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” he was quoted saying to the news agency.

