Nida Yasir reveals why Fawad has not appeared in her show ever

Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 19:33:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - Nida Yasir has had a ton of celebs grace her show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ ever since she began her career as a morning show host in 2011.

But one actor has been conspicuous by its absence from Nida's probing questions: none other than the well-known star Fawad Khan.

Nida found herself in the opposite position at an open Eid, answering questions from fellow hostesses Nadia Khan and Aijaz Aslam. "So just why hasn't Fawad Khan come to your show?" asked Aijaz, posing the query that so many have been desperate to know the answer to.

“He is too expensive,” said Nida bluntly. “We can’t afford him!”

With a wry smile, Aijaz asked if that was the only reason. “Of course!” cried Nida.

She went on to elaborate how, unlike Fawad, her dear friend and actor Mahira Khan had appeared on Good Morning Pakistan many times and had always been a good sport by participating in the many activities on the show.

“Perhaps that was because she wanted to promote her films,” remarked Aijaz.

However, Nida rebutted that proposal. “No,” she stated vehemently. “You can check by watching the clips from the shows [from when Mahira appeared]. I have a wonderful friendship with Mahira and I love her.”

However, increasing the problems for Nida, Nadia interjected at this point to state that Fawad had appeared on her own show "two or three times".

However, Nida was quick to jokingly remind her colleague that at the time, Fawad was not the superstar he has become today.

“He didn’t have as much money when he did that!” exclaimed Nida. “He wasn’t acting in any films then!”