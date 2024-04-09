Hina Khan completes Quran during Umrah

Entertainment Entertainment Hina Khan completes Quran during Umrah

She completed her Quran on 27th Ramazan in Masjid al-Haram

Follow on Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 01:37:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular actor Hina Khan recently spent the last days of Ramazan in Makkah and Madina, where she performed Umrah.

This marked Hina’s third Umrah trip, highlighting her deep spiritual connection during the sacred month of Ramazan.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Hina Khan provided glimpses of her Umrah experience, including completing her Quran on the 27th day of Ramazan in Masjid al-Haram.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Annnnd it’s done… Alhamdullilah. Completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.”

In another post, Hina reflected on the unexpected nature of her journey, particularly performing Umrah on Lailat-ul-Qadr.

She wrote, “I had plans to visit in Ramazan, but definitely not in the last 10 days of Ramazan, given it’s extremely crowded.

I was so skeptical to bring mom here because everyone told us it will be very crowded and hard for her given her medical conditions.”

Hina added, “But I suppose when Allah commands, things have to fall in place. Allah wanted me to perform umrah on LAILAT-UL-QADR.. Because I swear I didn’t plan it.