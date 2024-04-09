How Sania Mirza spending last Ashra of Ramazan

Entertainment Entertainment How Sania Mirza spending last Ashra of Ramazan

She made a public appearance in Hyderabad, attending her sister’s Ramazan expo

Follow on Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 01:20:25 PKT

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Like other celebrities, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza too is observing Ramazan with fervour, sharing glimpses of her experiences on Instagram.

In her latest update, she revealed how she balanced work, travel, and fasting during the third week of Ramazan.

In her latest Instagram update, Sania provided an insight into her eventful third week of Ramazan.

She returned from Dubai last week and travelled multiple cities — Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Despite her hectic schedule, she remained steadfast in observing the fasts of Ramazan, showcasing her dedication to faith amidst professional commitments.

Last week, Sania made a public appearance in Hyderabad, attending her sister Anam Mirza’s Ramazan expo, Daawat E Ramazan. There, she took the time to meet fans and engage with them.

This was Sania’s first public appearance in the city after her announcement of her separation from cricketer Shoaib Malik earlier this year.