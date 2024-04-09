Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
Salman Khan pauses speech for Azaan

Salman Khan pauses speech for Azaan

Entertainment

The video has garnered widespread appreciation and admiration for the actor's respectful act

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Salman Khan, fondly known as ‘Bhaijaan’ to his millions of fans, is not just a Bollywood icon but he is also known for his generosity and respect for all religions.

Recently, a heartwarming video of the superstar stopping speech during Azaan is making rounds on the internet.

The viral clip, which has resurfaced, is actually an old video that from the launch event of Bigg Boss 8.

In the video, Salman Khan interrupts the speech of Colors CEO Raj Nayak upon hearing the Azaan. Both Salman and Raj respectfully wait until the Azaan concludes before continuing with the event.

The touching gesture showcases Salman Khan’s reverence for religious sentiments and his considerate nature.

The video, re-shared by one of Salman’s fan pages on Instagram, has garnered widespread appreciation and admiration for the actor’s respectful act.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 and is currently preparing for his next project with AR Murugadoss, scheduled for release on Eid 2025.
 

