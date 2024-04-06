Saba Faisal used to stich clothes for Maryam Nawaz, Kulsoom Nawaz

Entertainment Entertainment Saba Faisal used to stich clothes for Maryam Nawaz, Kulsoom Nawaz

Actor owned a garment factory before entering the showbiz industry

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 13:24:58 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Versatile actor Saba Faisal revealed that she used to stitch clothes for Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz and her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

She made the revelations during Ramazan transmission of a TV channel and extensively talked about her career.

“I used to stitch clothes for Maryam Nawaz and Kulsoom Apaa as I owned a garment factory before entering the showbiz industry,” Saba said.

Also Read: Still get messages from young fans who ask for marriage: Saba Faisal

The short video clip of 66-year-old actor is going viral on social media.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor said that she closed her business of garment factory before moving to Karachi to join the showbiz.

“I also consulted Allah before this crucial decision as I did Istikhara at that time and therefore I never regretted,” said the actor.

Read More: Saba Faisal admits her mistake regarding controversy with daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal has also worked as a news anchor and presenter for a news channel.

She has so far appeared in countless super-hit dramas that include Durr-e-shehwar, Lashkara, Baaghi, Humsafar, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Sar E Raah, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Habs, Ishq Tamasha and others.