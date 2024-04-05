Women are like flies: Adnan Siddiqui's emotive remarks divide internet

Women are like flies: Adnan Siddiqui's emotive remarks divide internet

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry well-known actor Adnan Siddiqui’s uncalled for comments about comparing women with flies has divided the internet community.

As Siddiqui passed this comment in a morning show, the host clearly became uncomfortable as she was aware of the controversial nature of such words.

As a fly came close to Siddiqui, the host said, it is perhaps due to his sweetness.

Siddiqui rebuffed the supposition and said, "A fly and a woman are kind of the same examples while adding, "The more you run after women, the more they run away from you. And when you sit like this (folds hand over chest), they'll come sit on your hand like this fly did."

Adnan furthered, "When I was trying to catch the fly, it wasn't coming into my hands. When I [sat back], it came and sat here."

It remains to be seen whether Adnan will address the backlash and give clarification for his remarks.