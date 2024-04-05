Why Shoaib Ibrahim has not so far performed Umrah

The Indian actor says his mother is afraid of flight

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - In recent months, many celebrities have taken a break from their busy schedules to perform Umrah.

Stars like Gauahar Khan, Jannat Zubair, and Hina Khan have visited the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Fans want to know when Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar will undertake their Umrah trip.

Indian Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently addressed this curiosity during a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram handle.

When asked about their plans for Umrah, Shoaib revealed the reason for the delay. He shared that while he’s ready to go anytime, but his mother is hesitant to fly.

A fan asked, ‘Are you going for Umrah anytime soon? Any plans?’ Shoaib shared, ‘If I want, I can do it anytime, but my mom is afraid of flights.

She doesn’t want to sit on the flight so I have been trying to convince her to come with us for Umrah.

Papa is quite comfortable as he had travelled during Saba’s wedding, but Ammi isn’t ready to take a flight yet.’

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim’s last appearance was on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he emerged as the runner-up.

