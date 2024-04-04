Swedish firm acquires rock legends KISS catalogue

Entertainment Entertainment Swedish firm acquires rock legends KISS catalogue

Formed in the 1970s, KISS became glam metal icons through their iconic face paint, stage theatrics

Some of their breakout hits include songs like "Rock And Roll All Nite" (1975) and "I Was Made For Lovin' You" (1979)

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 15:15:14 PKT

STOCKHOLM (AFP) – A Swedish entertainment group co-founded by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has acquired the music catalogue, name and likeness of KISS and plans to produce a movie about the legendary rock band, the company said Thursday.

Formed in the 1970s by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, KISS became glam metal icons through their iconic face paint, stage theatrics and hard rock riffs.

Some of their breakout hits include songs like "Rock And Roll All Nite" (1975) and "I Was Made For Lovin' You" (1979).

Ulvaeus' Pophouse said in a statement that the deal would enable them to "further develop and amplify the unique KISS legacy worldwide."

It said it had acquired KISS' "music catalogue, brand name and likeness -- including the world-famous face paint designs –- as well as trademarks of the iconic American rock band."

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"KISS is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music," said Johan Lagerlof, head of investment at Pophouse.

"They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories."

Pophouse said plans for a movie based on the band's story, an avatar show, and a KISS themed experience were "already in the works."

The rock group had already collaborated with Pophouse in the creation of digital avatars for stage performances, which Pophouse in December said marked "the withdrawal of the flesh and blood group."

Pophouse were also among the developers of the "ABBA Voyage" show in London where digital avatars, or "ABBAtars", performed hits from the iconic Swedish pop group.

In February, Pophouse announced it had acquired the rights to US singer Cyndi Lauper's music catalogue.

