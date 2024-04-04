Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her debut as playback singer

She took to social media to share how she is celebrating her debut

Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 05:42:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Shehnaaz Gill has lent her voice as a playback singer for the track Dil Kya Irada Tera from the movie Patna Shuklla.

The actress took to social media to share how she is celebrating her debut.

Shehnaaz Gill continues to impress her fans with her talent. After her acting chops, reality show contestant, and host of a chat show, she is ready to venture into the world of singing.

The actress has lent her voice to the song Dil Kya Irada Tera for the album of the film Patna Shuklla, which was released on the OTT platform.

Now, to celebrate this milestone, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and shared how she is celebrating it.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of a cake that featured an image of her on top of the cake. It also showed the name of the song; Dil Kya Irada Tera- Patna Shuklla and a QR code.

It is decorated with rose petal-like design along the edge.

In the next story, she shared a clip that showed her excitement.

She can be seen dancing and jumping as the candles burn on top of the cake. The excitement is clearly visible on her face. It seems the celebration took place at er home as Shehnaaz can be seen in simple loungewear.

