Mianwali tailor charges nothing for sewing orphans' Eid dresses

(Web Desk) - Eid is approaching to test the patience of those who are at the receiving end of financial hardships owing to price hike and low income. The situation gets bad to worse for the families who don’t have their breadwinners. In this scenario if someone steps in to help them, he is the real man in the eyes of humanity.

Let’s meet tailor Qaiser Hassan who lives in the heart of dozens of orphans for his candid service of sewing their dresses to enable them to join Eid celebrations with their fellows.

In Mianwali, Qaiser Hassan, a young and compassionate tailor, has undertaken a heartwarming initiative to bring joy and happiness to over 100 orphaned children during the festive occasion of Eid.

Six years ago, Hassan had a memorable encounter at his shop in Kundian. Two women approached him with a heartfelt request: to create special Eid clothes for orphaned children.

These women lacked the financial means to pay for the clothes but were hopeful that Hassan might assist them.

Despite initially not fully grasping the significance of this task, Hassan was deeply moved by their request and decided to fulfill it.

He tailored the clothes as per their specifications, pouring his skills and dedication into creating beautiful outfits for the children.

When the women returned to collect the clothes, their overwhelming joy and gratitude deeply touched Hassan’s heart.

This emotional experience had a profound impact on him, inspiring him to commit to this noble cause annually and make Eid a memorable and joyous occasion for orphaned children.

Since that fateful day, Hassan has continued his tradition of preparing special clothes for orphaned children every Eid.

To ensure that no child is left out and to maintain an organized and systematic approach, Hassan keeps a detailed list of the children.

When a child approaches him, he requests a copy of the child’s father’s death certificate and their b-form to verify their status as orphans.

Hassan’s list contains over 100 names of children aged between 1 to 18 years old. He takes great care and attention in designing and tailoring unique and special outfits for each child.

Understanding the significance and joy associated with new Eid clothes, Hassan goes a step further by adding Rs200 in the pockets of the suits as eidi.

This additional gesture enhances the children’s joy and excitement, making their Eid celebrations even more special and memorable.

Despite his own financial constraints, Hassan’s dedication, compassion, and generosity have made him a beloved and respected figure in the community.

His annual initiative has become a heartwarming tradition that brings smiles to the faces of many orphaned children in Mianwali during Eid.

In an interview, Hassan humbly expressed that he cannot fully support these orphans financially. However, by sewing them free clothes for Eid-ul-Fitr and bringing them joy, he finds deep satisfaction and happiness in his heart.