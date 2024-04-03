Netizens comment as Iqrar's wives spotted together on show

Entertainment Entertainment Netizens comment as Iqrar's wives spotted together on show

The pictures are being circulated on social media

Follow on Published On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 05:43:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - Iqrarul Hassan is currently making news after the announcement of his recent third marriage to Aroosa Khan who was a host and a reporter of a private TV channel.

The anchor often makes headlines for his marriages. He’s currently married to three women, but lately spending the most of his time with Qurat and Aroosa Khan in Karachi.

He is also being spotted with son Pehlaj in multiple transmissions.

Lately, the two of his wives appeared on a programme together.

Both the gorgeous ladies were twinning in Black. Qurat Ul Ain Iqrar was looking super stunning while Aroosa Khan also grabbed public attention with her first television appearance with Iqrarul Hassan.

The pictures are being circulated on social media.

Social media users are passing hilarious comments. Some are saying that Aroosa Khan isn’t looking happy being with Qurat Ul Ain.

Some are of the view that the first wife always has a special place which Qurat Ul Ain seems to have.

A social media user wrote, “second wife didn’t come because she didn’t have a black outfit to twin with them”.

Fans are saying that others are just living their lives and Iqrarul Hassan is enjoying his life.

Most of the fans are of the view that there should only be one marriage because it doesn’t complicate the life.

