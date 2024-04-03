Irfan Pathan, wife's Ramazan snaps garner fans' attention

Irfan and Safa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their Ramazan celebrations

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – As Ramazan is heading towards its culmination everyone seems making the most of the blissful occasions of the holy month in a manner they deem appropriate.

Celebrities and sportsmen usually share with their fans the pictures featuring them busy doing activities pertaining to Iftar and Sher.

Indian former cricketer Irfan Pathan is also among them who takes to his Instagram and share with his fans the glimpses showing him and wife sitting on table to break their fast, and in one snap the former cricketer could be seen offering Namaz.

Recently, Irfan and Safa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their Ramazan celebrations.

From preparing for Iftar to offering Namaz, the couple showcased their festivities, offering fans an inside look into their lavish home with its all-white theme, decorated for the holy month.

The video which also marked Safa’s Instagram debut garnered attention and appreciation from followers.

Safa Baig’s Instagram account, ‘safamirza_official,’ already boasts over 28,000 followers.

Irfan and Safa got married in February 2016 in an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Makkah.

The ceremony was attended solely by close family members and relatives. They are now proud parents to two sons named Imran and Suleiman.

