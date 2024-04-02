Rabi Pirzada hospitalized due to illness

Entertainment Entertainment Rabi Pirzada hospitalized due to illness

Rabi Pirzada hospitalized due to illness

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:12:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Calligrapher and former singer Rabi Pirzada has been hospitalized due to illness.

After saying goodbye to the world of showbiz, Rabi Pirzada started creating unique works of art and also announced that she was attracted towards religion.

Apart from this, she is also running an outlet called 'Haya by Rabi' where unique and beautiful clothes are sold.

Recently, Rabi Pirzada released a picture on his 'X' account in which she can be seen lying on a hospital bed with a drip on one of her hands.



