Ali Zafar faces backlash after disagreeing with ShahRukh Khan

(Web Desk) -Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has been in the news lately due to his remarks on Shahrukh Khan’s views on success.

Recently, a social media post featuring renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar went viral in which he expressed his disapproval of Shahrukh Khan's definition of success.

Khan shared his thoughts on achievement in the video. The Bollywood king believed that in order to reap the benefits of success, one must work really hard and be restless.

He said, “if you want a successful life, you have to be restless and hardworking, there is no such thing like rest, aram or relaxation if you want to be successful, success can’t wait but rest, relaxation and other things in life can definitely wait”. See the video on which Ali Zafar commented:

Fans are criticizing Ali Zafar’s take on Shahrukh Khan’s idea of success. Also, fans said he can now say anything because of his great success.

Here is Ali Zafar Instagaram post

A fan said, “despite his hard work, luck has been a great factor in his success, so he can say anything”. Here is the reaction:



