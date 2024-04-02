Bella Hadid, family get death threats for speaking out against Israel

Palestinian-American model says she fears nothing

Tue, 02 Apr 2024 04:28:09 PKT

(Web Desk) – Amid increasing global condemnation of Israel’s actions, various celebrities are using their platforms to raise awareness.

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid recently criticised Israel’s apartheid regime on her Instagram Story.

She shared a clip of an Israeli minister denying the existence of the Palestinian people and responded by highlighting her own Palestinian heritage and condemning the injustices suffered by Palestinians.

Bella also shared a video from Al Jazeera showing casualties in Syria caused by Israeli airstrikes, expressing her outrage at the ongoing violence.

This is not the first time Bella has spoken out against Israel’s actions.

Following a deadly military operation by Israel in response to a Hamas attack, she posted on Instagram expressing her concern for the situation and confirmed that she and her family had received death threats due to their Palestinian heritage and criticism of Israel. She asserted that she refuses to be silenced by fear.