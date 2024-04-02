Nomi says many women want him to make them look like Deepika, Alia Bhatt

The designer is the first choice of many celebrities

(Web Desk) - Nomi Ansari is one of the top designers from Pakistan.

He is the first choice of many celebrities and stars and he is also friends with many of them.

Nomi Ansari has dressed many big names including Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz and Kubra Khan.

He was a guest on a show and talked about fashion, business and life in general.

He revealed that a lot of women come to him and they all want to look like Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt.

He said that he can do this if they want it but many a times either there are differences in the physique or budget or the personality of the client is totally different but he still gets these requests.

An audience asked Nomi Ansari if he would give him an outfit for his female friend.

Nomi was truly honest about his outfits being expensive and said that he has to pay a lot of workers their wages, he also has to pay a lot of bills and that is how his brand actually works.

He said that he is a luxury brand and he achieved that status after working for years.